My Hero Academia Star Sought Advice From Series Creator for Bakugo's Next Big Scene

There are a few episodes left of My Hero Academia season six, and its latest arc is heating up big time. This week, we welcomed a new episode that reunited Izuku Midoriya with Class 1-A, but the moment was hardly a happy one. Deku has chosen to go it alone now that a target is on his back, but his classmates won't let that fly. Bakugo Katsuki is determined to bring his rival home, and it seems his voice actor needed advice to pull off the goal.

Recently, fans learned a bit more about Bakugo's next big moment during All Might Nippon. Voice actor Nobuhiro Okamoto talked at length about season six, and it was there he admitted to asking series creator Kohei Horikoshi for some advice.

As for what advice the actor got, we don't know and may never know. According to show notes, Okamoto told fans he wasn't sure how to handle an upcoming scene with Bakugo despite having played the character for so long. In the end, Okamoto ended up asking Horikoshi for advice, and he took those words to heart while crafting his performance.

Of course, fans were quick to put together the hints from Okamoto. Season six has challenged Bakugo in some big ways, but there is one scene gunning for the anime that will challenge the hero like never before. Just as All Might promised, Bakugo is about to find an opening to address his history with Izuku, and it will come in the form of an apology. Doing such a thing is out of Bakugo's wheelhouse, so you can imagine Okamoto was at a loss. Next week, we will get to see how the voice handles this scene, and fans are eager to learn how Horikoshi's advice helped.

HT – ShibuyaSmash