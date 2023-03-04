My Hero Academia Trailer Hypes Season 6's Final Episodes

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of its sixth season overall with the newest episode of the series, and the anime is celebrating with a new trailer hyping up the final few episodes of the season! Season 6 of the anime has been fairly intense ever since it kicked off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and it has seen Izuku Midoriya go down a dark and tough path as he has been forcing himself to fight on his own in order to deal with All For One and make his own use of One For All stronger.

With the latest episode of the series wrapping up the Tartarus Escapees arc of the Final Act, the final episodes of Season 6 will be taking on the most intense arc of the series yet. The final moments of the newest episode saw Class 1-A confront Deku out in the field, and they are going to try and take him back to U.A. Academy by any means necessary. Thus the trailer for the final episodes of the season teases the huge fight that's coming our way between these two sides next. You can check it out below:

What is Coming In My Hero Academia's Final Season 6 Episodes?

Season 6 of the anime is down to its final three episodes of its run as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and while it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the anime will be returning for Season 7, it's highly likely as we are now speeding towards the end. The final few episodes will be taking on the Deku vs. Class 1-A arc of the manga series, and after that it's sort of all hands on deck as the series is currently speeding towards its end with the final war between the heroes and villains.

Deku has gone down a dark path as he has been fighting constantly without much rest, and it's warped him to the point where he's willing to fight his former classmates in order to get them out of his way. Naturally, they won't be stopping so easily so now we'll see all of them express how they have felt since Deku abandoned all of them after the fight with Shigaraki.

What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia's final Season 6 episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!