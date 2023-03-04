My Hero Academia Reunites Deku And Class 1-A: Watch

Deku might have defeated Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia's previous installment, but his problems are far from over as the new dark hero is attempting to keep Hero Society from falling apart. Taking on more responsibility than any other hero, Midoriya has been patrolling the city skyline, appearing as more of a villain than a hero to the populace, but it would seem that Deku might be looking at an unexpected confrontation in the immediate future as his fellow UA Academy students are aiming for an intervention.

Despite defeating the nefarious sniper that had ties to the Public Safety Commission, All For One is continuing to send "hired guns" at Deku in a bid to steal the Quirk known as One For All. Facing down a villain known as Dictator, who has the ability to take control of anyone around him and use them as tools during a fight, Midoriya finds himself overwhelmed by the civilians thrown in his path, worn down from his non-stop battles since leaving UA. Luckily for Deku, he gets a little help from his friends as Bakugo takes down Dictator and his fellow Class 1-A students come to his rescue, looking to have a much-needed heart-to-heart with their friend.

A Class 1-A Reunion

Deku's Class 1-A peers aren't exactly thrilled that they were pushed to the side as Midoriya felt he needed to leave UA Academy in order to protect them all from All For One, but they're most assuredly taking in stride as Bakugo reaches out a hand to his eternal rival. The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia took the opportunity to feature the much-needed tete-a-tete- in the latest anime episode, as Season Six only has a few episodes left before coming to a close:

When Deku had left UA Academy, he revealed his origin story to his closest friends, with Class 1-A now being privy to the fact that Izuku received his powers from All Might. Needless to say, this intervention is a long time coming and it might take quite a bit of effort to talk Deku back from the ledge.

