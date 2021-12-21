My Hero Academia Trailer Sets Up All-Out War in Season 6

The first trailer for My Hero Academia’s next season is setting the stage for an all-out war between the heroes and villains! The fifth season of the anime was a period of growth for both the heroes and villains side of the conflict. Both Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki were seen growing stronger in particular ways, and all of this was in service of building to a huge conflict that will come between the two sides in the next season. In fact, the final moments of Season 5 saw the heroes readying all of their forces for an attack.

As seen in the post-credits scene for My Hero Academia’s Season 5 finale, Izuku and the various pro heroes were amassing all of their forces together for an attack on one of the villain hideouts. It was then teased we’d get the full conflict between the two sides in a huge war, and that’s exactly what the first trailer for the new season teases by showcasing just how many heroes are getting into the fight this time around. It’s time for the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and you can check out the trailer below:

Season 6 of My Hero Academia will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. The fifth season was a little light on the action and set pieces fans had come to love from the series’ past seasons, but this arc will make up for that in spades. There’s quite a lot that happens in the manga over the course of this war, and it’s such a big event that it permanently shifted the status quo of the series in such a way that Izuku and the others are still reeling from it with the newest chapters of the series.

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 next October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of this writing. This means we’ll be seeing much more of the new season through next year, but it’s also going to be quite a wait before we get to see a full on war. What do you think? How do you feel about this first look at My Hero Academia’s next season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!