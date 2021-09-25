My Hero Academia Finale Post-Credits Scene Gears Up for War

My Hero Academia’s big Season 5 finale is gearing up for war with its major post-credits scene! My Hero Academia‘s anime has officially brought its fifth season to an end with its newest episode, and the stage has been set for what’s to come next. The series has confirmed it will be returning for a sixth season in the future, and while there is currently no concrete information about when we’ll be able to see these new episodes just yet, there is an idea of what to expect from the next season thanks to a huge tease in the finale.

The final episode of the fifth season, Episode 113 of the series overall, does set the stage for an eventual conflict between Tomura Shigaraki’s newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes, but the biggest tease comes after it’s all said and done. While Hawks comes to the realization that something huge is coming their way in a few months’ time, the post-credits scene for the episode jumps to that day in particular and teases a huge war is about to break out. Check it out as spotted by @Atsushi101X on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1441746600636796934?s=20

The final moments of the episode before the credits sees Hawks racing against time as the big plan he alluded to in his secret message to Endeavor becomes clear. Noting that he has to prepare the heroes for the counterattack before “X-Day” can begin, the post-credits scene reveals what this day will look like in the next season. Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A heroes find out they have all been tasked with the same mysterious mission for their work study, and soon fans get a tease of what this is as they are revealed to be standing in front of the hospital that All For One’s doctor works at.

Izuku’s voice over reveals that the heroes are gearing up for a major clash against the Paranormal Liberation Front, and it’s already clear that this is going to be the biggest battle of the anime yet. It’s the hugest arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga thus far (one that the series is still recovering from as of this writing), so Season 6 is going to get off to quite the heated start! But what do you think? Are you excited to see what’s coming in My Hero Academia Season 6? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!