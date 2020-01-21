My Hero Academia Reunites All Might And Nighteye

With the Overhaul arc of the fourth season of My Hero Academia having come to an end, the heroes have lost far more than they ever thought possible. In their attempt to bring down the current head of the Yakuza crime family, Lemillion lost the user of his phasing powers thanks in part to the quirk erasing drug that Chisaki developed. Aside from this, numerous heroes were injured during the titanic brawl between themselves, Overhaul, and the Eight Bullets. However, none of these sacrifices were as big as the death that took place in the final episode of the first half of season four!

With Sir Nighteye having been literally impaled by debris manipulated by Overhaul, the former sidekick of All Might saw a terrible fate not just for himself, but for the young Midoriya as well. With Deku managing to “twist the future” and change Nighteye’s vision, its clear that what Sir saw was not set in stone. Unfortunately for Nighteye, his fate was seemingly sealed as things weren’t looking good as he arrived at the hospital.

With his injuries critical, Nighteye is visiting by Midoriya, Mirio, and All Might, with the latter finally visiting Sir after the two had not seen one another for such a long time. Originally, All Might didn’t take Nighteye’s warnings into consideration, deciding to keep being a hero despite it fated to be the death of him. With the two reunited, Nighteye only gets a few fleeting moments with All Might before the worst happens.

Giving inspirational talks to All Might, Lemillion, and Deku, Nighteye passes on with a smile, confident in the fact that his quirk’s predictions can be changed and a great future awaits his protege Mirio. Though Sir may be gone, the lessons that he taught to both Midoriya and Lemillion will continue to affect their lives far after his death, and hopefully have helped All Might in avoiding whatever dangerous future he had foretold.

What did you think of the touching reunion between All Might and Sir Nighteye? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.