My Hero Academia: Midoriya Meets Overhaul In Chilling Scene

My Hero Academia may have been missing for a week as a result of a brief hiatus, but this most recent episode is making up for it with a jam packed episode that puts Midoriya in harm’s way. Beginning his first day of his new work study within Sir Nighteye’s agency, Deku is joined on patrol with The Big Three’s most optimistic member, Mirio. The hero Lemillion assisted in getting Izuku his role within Nighteye’s company and it’s clear that the young protagonist will have a lot to learn. Izuku better learn quick however as he runs into the main antagonist of season four this time around in the form of Overhaul.

As Deku and Lemillion walked down the street, a young girl named Eri crossed their path, terrified and trembling. As Midoriya attempted to console her, the reason behind her fear revealed itself in the form of Overhaul, emerging from the shadows of the nearby alley. Attempting to not blow their cover, while simultaneously trying to make sure that Eri is safe and sound, Midoriya tries to get to the bottom of her terror, much to the chagrin of Mirio.

Overhaul, answering the flurry of Izuku’s questions, informs the heroes that he had to discipline Eri as an explanation for the numerous bandages around her person. As the leader of the Yakuza attempts to continue the pleasantries, he beckons the heroes into the alleyway, clearly getting ready to employ his quirk and decimate the heroes in the process. Before a bloody battle ensues however, Eri returns to his side and the heroes return to their patrol, eventually informing Sir Nighteye of their encounter with the Yakuza head.

The encounter however shakes Midoriya to his core, as he feels guilty at not being able to immediately save Eri, unable to pay attention in class and flubbing his training due to his mind being elsewhere. The confrontation between Izuku and Overhaul luckily ended without any terrible bloodshed, but its clear that Chisaki has wormed his way into Deku’s head.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.