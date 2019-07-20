Vince Staples Shares His Hype for My Hero Academia Season 4

My Hero Academia has fans all around the world hyped for the upcoming season of the popular superhero franchise that sees a new generation of heroes attempting to become the next big thing. With the UA Academy students already having gone through more challenges than we can shake a stick at, its no wonder that My Hero fans can’t wait to see even more coming this fall from season four. One fan in particular has made his excitement known on his Twitter account, and you may have heard of him, as its famous rapper Vince Staples. A third of the three man rap team, The Cutthroat Boys, Staples is wondering if “Deku got his hands up this season”.

My Hero Academia’s Official Twitter Account noticed the tweet from Staples and shared it with its many followers, uniting the rap world with the anime heroic universe:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the last season of the franchise, Deku learned a valuable lesson in how to make his quirk stronger and also how to avoid breaking his bones in nearly every fight he was in. Realizing that his punches, or “keeping his hands up”, was responsible for a lot of his broken bones, Midoriya began focusing on his legs and using those predominantly in both his training and his real world battles. With the legs typically being stronger than the arms in general, Deku has found a way to strengthen himself outside of All Might’s shadow. With the Overhaul arc being the prime focus of Season Four, expect a lot more heavy hitting kicks to be thrown out by Midoriya over the next installment.

Vince Staples originally hit the scene with his first EP titled, Hell Can Wait, and followed this one up with his debut album, Summertime ’06. His follow up albums of Big Fish Theory and FM! helped solidify the young talent in the eyes of the general public. Staples also gained himself a sponsorship from the soft drink Sprite and has appeared in commercials for the product during his career. It’s clear that Staples is a big fan of Midoriya and the rest of UA Academy so it should be interesting to see what he thinks when Season Four drops this fall!

What do you think of Vince Staples’ love of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.