‘My Hero Academia’ Previews Shinso’s First Hero Suit

My Hero Academia has its share of heroes, but there are those who’ve slipped through the cracks. In a world filled with wannabe pros, becoming a hero can be hard, but one favorite is determined to make his dream a reality.

After all, Shinso Hitoshi is making a comeback, and the student is trying to transfer into the Hero Course. And, to do that, the purple-haired boy will need a hero costume.

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, fans were shown the big reveal before the issue came to an end. As Classes 1-A and 1-B prepare to to joint training exercises, Aizawa steps in to introduce a special guest.

“He’s trying to transfer into the Hero Department,” the teacher explains. “It’s Shinso Hitoshi from the General Department’s Class C.”

Naturally, the reveal makes waves amongst the students, and fans were caught just as off-guard. The big reveal sees the newcomer wearing the usual gym clothes UA Academy provides students. While the rest of the heroes-in-training have their newly updated costumes on, Shinso can only customize the uniform he wore during the Sports Festival, and he does just that.

As fans can see, Shinso is using two accessories for his first showcase. The boy appears to be wearing the exact same capture scarf that Aizawa created for himself. The special item reveals Shinso and Aizawa have cultivated some sort of relationship behind the scenes, but that’s not all. Shinso is also wearing some sort of face mask similar to the one Present Mic wears. While the vocal hero uses his tool to amplify his booming voice, Shinso’s seems to be different. There is no telling how the tech works just yet, but fans are certain it will someone expand the range of the boy’s infamous Brainwashing quirk.

