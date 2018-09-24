‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Surprising Shinso Shift

Now that My Hero Academia‘s Hero License Exam arc is finished, and the third season of the series is ending overall, it has begun laying the foundation for future events and arcs to come.

During all of this, fans got a surprising update for the fan-favorite Shinso, who has undergone a physical shift since the last time fans saw him in the second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Class 1-A were readying for the opening ceremonies for the next semester (sans Bakugo and Midoriya, who are still under house arrest), they come across Shinso from the General Studies course. He’s still got a surly personality (as he tells Class 1-A to get out of his way), but fans notice that he’s looking a lot different from when fans saw him lose to Midoriya during the Sports Festival.

Sero notices that he seems different, like he’s been working out and the difference is indeed noticeable. Gone are Shinso’s sullen shoulders, and instead replaced with a broad upper body and more toned arms. When Shinso lost to Midoriya during the Sports Festival, he mentioned that he has a renewed drive to become a hero and it seems he is definitely putting in the work.

What’s serendipitous about the situation is that the current arc of the manga actually features a returning Shinso. Without giving too much away, Shinso’s been working on his own to get into the hero course and the early fruits of his labor can be seen here. It’s important enough to foreshadow in such a huge way, even as the series heads toward its finale.

Shinso’s brainwashing quirk and his admittedly shifty strategy did not make for the best first impression of the character, but his desire to become a hero helped fans warm up to him and eventually root for him. So this update on his well being surely must be nice to see.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.