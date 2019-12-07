My Hero Academia Shares What Endeavor Wants from His Redemption Arc

My Hero Academia’s pro heroes work in an interesting world. As once pointed out by the Hero Killer Stain, pros aren’t always doing this work for all the right reasons. One of the best examples of this has been Shoto Todoroki’s father, Endeavor, who has managed to take the top spot in the pro hero rankings despite how terribly he treats his own family. But following All Might’s retirement, Endeavor began to show a different side of himself the more he realizes the errors of focusing on this single goal on this destructive path.

The most recent arc of the series has been exploring Endeavor more following his agreeing to take in Shoto, Katsuki Bakugo, and Izuku Midoriya for their newest work study, and Chapter 252 of the series had him open up more than ever about how he wants to atone what he’s done to his family.

After managing to rescue Natsuo from the deranged villain Ending, and all Endeavor could do was hug his son. He was worried that if he rushed in to save his son, then it could make Natsuo feel like he couldn’t stand up to his father. He mentions how he was never actively trying to neglect his wife and children, and all he could do was blame others for what has happened to him following the death of his son.

But he realizes that his children are trying to put their family back together despite how they feel about their father’s presence. So instead, he doesn’t want to be redeemed. He doesn’t want forgiveness, but rather atonement for the things he’s done. His idea to do so is to create a new home for his family, one that his wife would come back to, but without him being there. Since his mere presence causes them such pain, he wants them to grow without worrying about it anymore.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.