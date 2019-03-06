‘My Hero Academia’ Heroines Get Sleek ‘Street Fighter’ Makeover

My Hero Academia may have already gotten a fighting game outing with My Hero: One’s Justice, but some fans think the series would be better off if it were a 2D fighter much like the Street Fighter series.;

If the series does go the Street Fighter route, it should go the extra mile and borrow the series’ costumes as well as this latest mash-up artwork proves that My Hero Academia‘s ladies blend extremely well into Street Fighter’s world.

It’s that time again! Who do you think looks better in their SF attire? Kendo, Tsuyu, or Toga? pic.twitter.com/Ml4Yu8RCXG — Kellzallday30 (@Kellzallday) March 5, 2019

Artist @Kellzallday (who we’ve featured before for their awesome Tsuyu x Ibuki art), shared the above look at how Himiko Toga and Itsuka Kendo would look like in Street Fighter‘s Juri and Chun-Li’s costumes respectively along with the previously revealed Tsuyu x Ibuki take. Seeing how great everyone looks makes one want to cry out for an official collaboration as the takes just match each character so well.

If you’re looking for more of this kind of mash-up art, @Kellzallday actually has released an entire series of these My Hero Academia and Street Fighter crossovers. You can find the extended Twitter thread at the link here. Previous works include Ochaco Uraraka as Sakura, Momo Yaoyorozu as Cammy, Mina Ashido as Rainbow Mika, and closer looks as Himiko Toga as Juri and Itsuka Kendo as Chun-Li.

You’ll want to keep an eye on @Kellzallday in the future as the artist promises even more nifty crossovers to come! It’ll be a nice way to pass the time until the fourth season of the anime series hits. Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall.

It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

