My Hero Academia Fans React to Latest ‘Dabi Todoroki’ Teaser

My Hero Academia fans love a good theory, and they will go the distance for their favorite heroes. Characters like Izuku and All Might have tons of theories put to their name, but they are not alone. The Todoroki family has gained a loyal following, and fans are geeking out as one of their theories gets closer to becoming canon.

For those who don’t know, My Hero Academia has kept a tab on the Todoroki family. Readers have met Shoto time and again, making him one of the manga’s lead heroes. His father has gained lots of detractors who seriously dislike his Pro Hero status, and it’s not hard to see why. The guy was a terrible dad, and fans are more convinced than ever Endeavor’s treatment turned his eldest son into Dabi.

Yes, that’s right. The ‘Dabi Todoroki’ theory is living large these days, and the latest chapter did not detract from it.

The chapter ended with a teaser of Endeavor going to a memorial in his home. The alter is often seen in Japanese homes to honor lost loved ones, and Endeavor confirmed the shrine was for his son. The little-seen boy is confirmed to be Touya, and fans get a good look at the character.

The young boy looks very innocent, and his light hair is reminiscent to his mom. His pale eyes do match Dabi’s rather well, and fans are sure the boy would die his hair to fool Endeavor if he needed to. If Touya was simply presumed dead, My Hero Academia fans are willing to go all in on the growing theory, and you can see how netizen are reacting to the idea in the slides below:

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

New Convert

I’ve never really been big on the “Dabi is a Todoroki” theory, I never really knew where it even came from. But this newest chapter is the first to make me go, “Oh, maybe!” — Jo’s Hero Academia (@JoTalksMHA) November 12, 2019

F-F-F-FIRE

My Villain Academia was fire.



Current Arc is set up to be flames, you just don’t like the fact that the relationship between the Todoroki family is being focused on and set up, when it’s obvious that it’s being set up for Endeavor to redeem himself/die because Dabi. — The Gentle Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) November 9, 2019

Read It and Maybe Weep

My hero Academia #249

It’s so obvious that Touya is Dabi that I almost don’t want to believe it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xm2MHzCH23 — Damn Daniel! (@WuDGou1) November 9, 2019

We Flawless

Read my Hero Academia and the Dabi Theory seeming flawles — Giant (@Mr_Fonsie) November 11, 2019

Consensus Reached

Hero Academia: Who could this mysterious child Touya Todoroki be?



Everyone: It’s Dabi



Hero Academia: What could have possibly happened to him?



Everyone: It’s just Dabi



Hero Academia: We may never know the truth



Everyone: It’s literally just fucking Dabi. — 🎄Mariah Carey season🎄#ProudNPowerful (@doge_king) November 8, 2019

Contrary!

Curious…!

Does It Matter??

