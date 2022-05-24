My Hero Academia Theory Calls Out the War's Worst Villain Yet

✖

A My Hero Academia theory is dipping into literary history for a theory about one of the series' worst villains, who is about to take the spotlight – and possibly do some horrific things to heroes we love! My Hero Academia Chapter 353 takes a look at the Final War Arc following Shoto Todoroki's decisive defeat of his brother, Dabi. As news of Shoto's victor spreads across the ranks of the pro hero army, the heroes are careful not to get too overconfident, as the Paranormal Liberation Front still has plenty of deadly villain lieutenants at large. For instance: Tartarus Escapees Kunieda and Gahsly – the latter of which may be hiding a tragic SPOILER in his name!

The name "Gashly" is a reference to The Gashlycrumb Tinies, a famous alphabet rhyme book by author Edward Gorey from the 1960s. The book features a skull-faced man in black holding an umbrella, who chronicles the deaths of 26 children, each kid representing a different letter of the alphabet. My Hero Academia fans have taken close notice of the book – specifically the "i" section, which is "I is for Ida who drowned in a lake."

The synchronization of names has My Hero Academia fans shook: Kohei Horikoshi is known for burying many TV/Movie/literary Easter eggs in his work – and this could easily be yet another major foreshadowing of tragic events to come. We meet Kunieda in My Hero Academia Chapter 353 after hearing his name drop, but Gashly has yet to make his debut. The name association seems to on-the-nose to ignore – as does the fact that The Gashlycrumb Tinies has a character named Ida who dies.

My Hero Academia fans have been wondering how Horikoshi will throw some major deaths into the Final War Arc that will make fans feel deep emotional impact of loss and sacrifice, without derailing the story and making it feel too depressing before the ultimate resolution. Ida is a character that would fit that bill perfectly: a memorable fan favorite with a pivotal role and backstory (class 1-A rep, from a pro hero family marked by tragedy), but not SO memorable and beloved that we can't lose him. As class rep, Ida's death would serve as a powerful metaphor for how Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A's generation earned their pro hero titles through actual blood, battle, and sacrifice.

As for Gnashly? It's very late in the game to be introducing fearsome new villains we'll hate forever – but it's also SO My Hero Academia...