‘My Hero Academia’ Just Revealed The Freaky Full Power Of Dark Shadow

My Hero Academia‘s third season is underway, and U.A. Academy students are dealing with the ambush of villains from the Vanguard Action Squad. But not only are the villains to be feared, Tokoyami proved he’s just as scary.

Fans saw how Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow Quirk had taken control of his body at the end of the previous episode, so the latest episode showed off just how much damage an uncontrollable Dark Shadow can do.

Tokoyami had previously stated how his Quirk gets stronger at night, and after the ambush, his rage and anxiety allowed his Quirk to rage on. After an injured Mezo revealed that Dark Shadow is now attacking anything that makes noise, Midoriya uses his tactics to get Dark Shadow to chase them.

Having Mezo grow limbs to distract the shadow from their running bodies, Dark Shadow chased them through the forest until it single handedly takes down a villain both Bakugo and Todoroki had trouble keeping at bay.

The villain Moonfish revealed his strange teeth Quirk that broke its way through Todoroki’s ice defenses, but the fully powered and berserk Dark Shadow completely overwhelmed the villain. First crushing him, than slinging him quite easily to a far and away set of trees.

Tokoyami’s Quirk has seemed like it was a powerful one in the past, and while Tokoyami himself is ashamed at the fact that he lost control, it is indeed a Quirk strong enough to defeat many villains should he control it someday. Until then, Midoriya has Todoroki and Bakugo reign in his Quirk with their fire abilities.

But unfortunately for fans, Tokoyami and Bakugo were successfully captured by the villain Mr. Compress and Midoriya and the others have to save them before it is too late.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Now’s the best time to get into the series as it’s possibly the hottest the series has been since its inception. The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.