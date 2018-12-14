‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Reveals Home Video Release Date

My Hero Academia had an incredible 2018 as the series not only debuted a strong third season, but it also released its very first movie My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. But there were some fans who were unable to attend the limited screenings for it.

There’s no more need to fear as Funimation officially revealed My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be coming to Blu-ray and DVD on March 26, 2019.

Y’all went PLUS ULTRA in theaters, so now it’s time to go PLUS ULTRA at home. 💥 My Hero Academia: Two Heroes comes to home video 3/26/19! //t.co/pxrPnth7ko pic.twitter.com/9oFZ4KThW4 — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 14, 2018

Originally premiering in Japan this past August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes broke all sorts of records. The film became the tenth highest grossing anime film ever, outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release, and we have honored the film at ComicBook.com by nominating it for the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Animated Movie.

Now fans who missed their chance to see the film in theaters will soon be able to watch it as many times as they want! My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is officially described as such:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”