‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Trailer Teases Another Quirkless Hero

My Hero Academia is hitting the big screen in Two Heroes, and it looks to give Midoriya some quirkless hero company.

A new preview dropped for the anticipated film, and thanks to Edo Phantom we now have a full translation of the new footage. There’s a lot going on here, but the new footage makes it a point to highlight the new character Melissa, who is revealed to be without a Quirk, just like Deku. She also wants to follow in Deku’s footsteps, saying “Yup, that’s how I plan to become a hero myself.”

From the translation, it seems something happens to All Might which causes him to be powerless while on the island. The other students attempt to step in, but with Melissa’s dad David’s life at stake, it will come down to Deku and Mellisa to save the day, with both saying ‘We will save everyone!!”

Melissa and her father David are newly created characters just for the movie, but will Melissa make her way into later projects? Will she succeed in becoming a hero like Deku, or will something get in the way? Will David survive the encounter? So many questions, but luckily fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out some answers.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes can be found below, and the full English trailer can be found here.

“After the end of the climactic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes lands in theaters on August 3.

