New My Hero Academia Chapter Leaves Fans Hanging on Deadly Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia fans have been keeping a really close eye on its spin-off, Vigilantes, lately, and while the series’ premise has always been interesting considering it’s set before the events of the main series, the latest arc of the series has been exploring Aizawa’s past at U.A. Academy before he became a pro hero. But one especially interesting element has been the introduction of Shirakumo, who was close friends with him and Present Mic as kids but has never shown up as an adult in the main series. That’s why fans are fearing the worse after the latest chapter.

Chapter 62 of the series ends on a particularly deadly cliffhanger as it seems like Shirakumo may have been severely injured in a recent villain attack as all fans can see of the situation before the chapter ends are Shirakumo’s goggles ominously on the ground under the pouring rain.

Shirakumo was briefly brought up in the main series when Present Mic asked Aizawa whether or not something reminded him of Shirakumo, and Aizawa mysteriously went quiet and refused to talk about it. This made the central draw of the Aizawa arc even more compelling as there’s been an evolving mystery as to why Aizawa refuses to talk about this seemingly important part of his past been revealed in Vigilantes.

This means there’s been a lingering cloud over the series as fans had been fearing that Shirakumo might have died long ago. This means the cliffhanger is all the more terrifying considering that he either might have died, or been injured and forced to give up his dreams of becoming a hero. Neither of these outcomes is preferred, but soon Aizawa (and fans) will discover which way this goes.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”