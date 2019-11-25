My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Enters Final Arc

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is rounding out its fifth year running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and in that time has introduced fans to a number of branching out projects such as spin-offs, anime, movies, video games, and countless other things. One of the first major efforts has been a huge hit with fans as Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court’s My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has shown a bit of the world years before the events of the main series. This even included a look back at Aizawa and other pro heroes’ pasts, but now it’s coming to an end.

Chapter 66 of the series has just released and confirms the start of Vigilantes’ final arc. As Koichi looks back on his time as the unlicensed neighborhood hero The Crawler, he’s preparing for the next non-hero phase of his life as his “final season” as the hero comes to an end.

Chapter 66 of the series, titled “Career Path,” joins Koichi’s neighborhood of Naruhita as they have become more accustomed to his work. As a couple of strange fellows try and approach some women without their consent, they note that heroes don’t work in such a seedy area. But the women know better as the yell out for The Crawler, and soon Koichi arrives.

Not only is he happy that the townspeople have finally gotten his name correctly (and not like “The Cruller” as jokingly referenced before), he manages to defeat the two fellows quite easily. This shows how much he’s grown, and how much the neighborhood has changed for the better ever since he began his work as a vigilante hero.

But he’s starting to look for life after his hero phase. Taking on an interview with a company, Koichi is excited to move on. He’s got no grand dream for his future as the past three years of his hero work has already been a dream and he’s met all kinds of people. So once he gets a legitimate job, he’s even thinking about retiring. As the chapter comes to a close, Koichi dons a new, darker colored All Might hoodie and his narration teases that the summer of his senior year also marks his “final season” as The Crawler.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”