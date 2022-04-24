My Hero Academia Welcomes an Awaited Vigilante Reunion

✖

My Hero Academia is breaking all kinds of hearts with a highly anticipated and emotional reunion between two vigilantes in the newest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! The climax of the final fight between Koichi Haimawari's Crawler and the explosive villain Number Six has finally come to an end as All Might and the other pro heroes were able to help save Naruhata just in time. It was a worst-case scenario for Koichi, however, the more he fought the further things got out of control. But in the back of his mind, he still was worried for his friends.

Over the course of the final fight the updates we got on Kazuho Haneyama's status were critical following her possession by Queen Bee. This went to its most extreme as Koichi was ending the fight with Number Six as she was hanging on the verge of death, but was thankfully saved at the last moment. Now that the fight is over and the two of them are recovering from all of their respective injuries, Koichi and Kazuho finally got the emotional reunion both they and fans have been waiting for all this time.

Chapter 124 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes picks up two weeks after Number Six's fight and confirms that Koichi was able to survive Number Six's final attack on him. But his actions as a vigilante have caused a lot more problems for the authorities as they clean up what happened to Naruhata. It's revealed that while Kazuho indeed woke up from her coma during that fight, it left her physically exhausted and wasn't able to actually get out of bed until two weeks after it all happened. But she struggles to say anything when the two finally meet, and only gives him a new All Might hoodie. But he considers retiring and never actually using it.

It's not until much later that it all finally hits Kazuho. She had been holding back her true feelings and what she wanted to say to Koichi this entire time, and now that they're both alive and safe she's not about to let this possibility slip by. She manages to get back to her feet only to find that Koichi has put on the All Might hoodie he initially said he wasn't going to use. Seeing this vision of him, Kazuho can't help but break into tears as the two of them share a long awaited hug after everything that happened.

