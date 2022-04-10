My Hero Academia Just Saved Its Best Vigilantes From Certain Death

My Hero Academia has made sure to save some very important heroes from their untimely demise with the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! The prequel has reached the dramatic final moments for the final arc of the series as Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler had done everything he could in order to fend off Number Six’s explosive rage and power. The two of them had evolved their respective abilities over the course of the fight so far, but both their bodies had gone far beyond the point of recovery as of the latest chapters.

With the previous chapter of the series ending the main fight against Number Six thanks to the help of All Might and the other pro heroes, there was still some major threads to be revolved that had popped up over the course of the fight. As Koichi pushed beyond his limits and potentially reached a level of power previously unseen in the franchise as a whole, he had been contacted by the spiritual visages of Knuckleduster and Pop Step. It had seemed like the both of them had fully succumbed to their injuries and died, but thankfully that’s confirmed to not be the case with the newest chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 123 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes sees the final moments of the fight come to their conclusion as it was confirmed that while Number Six had been mostly defeated, he was also on his last legs. The various heroes have begun to clean up the rubble, and Number Six attacks Koichi one final time. Using the last of his strength for one final attack on Koichi to both physically and mentally scar him, the visages of both Pop Step and Knuckleduster can be seen seeing Koichi down below. Pop Step regrets that she was never able to confess her feelings to him, and the two of them start to pass on.

It was then revealed that the both of them were resuscitated at just the right time, and thankfully they are now far from death and will be recovering in the near future. They’re in a much better place than they were, but it’s also a much better place than where Koichi finds himself as all of this winds down to its end. But what do you think? How do you feel about Knuckleduster and Pop Step being saved from their tragic fates? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!