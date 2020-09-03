My Hero Academia Reveals Midnight's Perfect Lie to Endeavor

✖

My Hero Academia's main story might be covering the vicious war between heroes and villains in the form of the Paranormal Liberation War, but the spin-off series is ramping up for its epic conclusion, with UA Academy teacher Midnight deciding to tell the current number one hero a major lie in one of the final chapters of Vigilantes. With a number of casualties on both the side of the crime fighters and the antagonists of the series taking place in the latest chapters of the main series, we're hoping that this isn't one of the last times we see either Midnight or Endeavor alive!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the events of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' latest chapter in Chapter 84, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

With Pop Star currently under the influence of Queen Bee and reeling from the drug that is currently ravaging her body, Midnight could not have arrived on the scene at a better time. As Crawler looks on helpless, Midnight uses her Quirk in order to put Pop to sleep and halt the assault currently taking place inside of her body. Unfortunately for the main protagonist of Vigilantes, the agile young hero has to duck to cover quite quickly so as not to incur the wrath of Endeavor, who arrives on the scene after lending his flaming power to eradicate a number of the bees.

Midnight, thinking on her feet, informs Endeavor that Crawler managed to escape, causing the hot tempered hero to unleash his anger on a nearby pipe. While the teacher of UA Academy doesn't make it a habit to lie to her colleagues, she definitely had the right idea in saving Crawler's skin from the fiery temper of the father of Shoto Todoroki, though this doesn't save the young vigilante from the danger that was still lurking around the corner.

While there has yet to be an official announcement regarding an anime series for this spin-off story of My Hero Academia, Toho has gone on record that a new anime is in the works and fans are left wondering if we'll finally see the adventures of Crawler and his fellow vigilantes brought to the small screen. As the story of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes marches toward its conclusion, we are crossing our fingers that all the heroes are able to survive its finale.

