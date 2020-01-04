My Hero Academia Teases Pop Step’s Next Mission

My Hero Academia‘s big Vigilantes spin-off has kickstarted its final arc, and now it’s beginning to tease the relationship between Koichi and Kazuho even further. Through their time working as the vigilante heroes The Crawler and Pop Step, they have grown closer to one another as friends. But the latest string of chapters in the series have started to tease something even more as Pop begins to confront her potential feelings toward Koichi as she realizes that their days of hanging out together are numbered. He’s planning to retire and get a real job soon, so she’s left to figure out what’s next.

Chapter 68 of the series sees Pop take action as she prepares for her next big mission, getting a better picture of herself and eventually using that self-reflection and discovery to pour all of her feelings into a letter and confess her feelings to Koichi.

The chapter sparks this thing into motion as Makoto surprisingly approached Koichi with the attempt to become both his partner in love and life. Seeing her make this sudden confession, Pop realizes that she now has potential competition. While she had these feelings in previous chapters, this is the event that is now forcing her to confront all of this head on.

She’s been feeling strange about the fact that this has become the final season of her and Koichi working together as heroes, so she wants to at least let him know how she’s feeling lately. Thus she begins to put her feelings into a letter for him, but gets a little downtrodden when she begins to compare herself to Makoto. Pop believes that Makoto has great qualities like a “body for days,” and she can’t even compare.

So she’s now out to re-gain confidence for herself in what she has managed to accomplish with her own power in the last three years. She believes she hasn’t done much on her own, but now she’s out to cheer herself on in order to come out strong in this new love triangle between herself, Makoto, and Koichi.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, and you can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”