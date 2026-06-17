My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Returns With an Official New Release Ahead of Season 3

While the original My Hero Academia series has already reached its conclusion, the spin-off is focusing on Shota Aizawa’s backstory in its second season. Written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten, the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, debuted its anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. The story takes place five years before the events of the original manga written by Kohei Horikoshi. After quirks became common in society, more and more people started to use their powers for evil, so much so that even heroes weren’t able to stop all those crimes.

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The story introduces new characters who were unable to work as licensed heroes, which is why they wear their costumes during the night and protect the places where the heroes don’t normally show up. The first season of the anime already introduced Shota Aizawa, one of the most beloved characters from the original story. The tragedy that befell his close friend during his high school days was only briefly mentioned by Horikoshi. Since the original story didn’t fully explore his past, the spin-off has an entire arc dedicated to his younger days when he was an aspiring hero.

What Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes About?

The story takes place five years before the main events of the original series, as crimes become more rampant in the superhuman society. Although heroes continue to work day and night to keep the citizens safe, there are always alleys and hidden corners in cities where danger is lurking. This is why vigilantes exist to keep those villains in check, even if they don’t have the license to use their Quirk. Kouichi Haimawari, a college student with an ordinary Quirk that wasn’t good enough for him to become a hero, finds his calling when he meets Kazuko Haneyama, a vigilante, as he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous crime syndicate.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 Isn’t Confirmed Yet

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Those waiting for an official My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 announcement after the Season 2 finale won’t find one just yet — but the anime does allude to its own future during the episode’s run. Surprisingly, there has been no official confirmation of the next chapter, despite My Hero Academia‘s tendency to announce more episodes either before or directly after the current season’s ending. With Vigilantes Season 2’s dub being delayed a couple of weeks, it’s possible we’ll hear more when that version reaches its finale.

That said, Koichi makes a remark during the finale that might shed light on the series’ future. After the two-year jump forward, he’s interviewing for a job and approaching his senior year of college and graduation. In his closing dialogue, he says, “The summer of my senior year in college…The Crawler’s final season!” This suggests that another season is on the horizon, but it also raises questions about whether the third chapter will be the anime’s last. That’s somewhat surprising given how much of the manga is left, but it’s possible the creators will either condense the remainder of the story or conclude it with an anime movie a la Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

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