Acclaimed Shonen Jump Original Returns With New Look At Beloved Characters Amid Anime Delay

Written and illustrated by Katsura Hoshino, the beloved D.Gray-man manga debuted in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004 but eventually faced numerous hiatuses due to her poor health. In 2018, the manga moved to a quarterly schedule in Shueisha’s Jump SQ. Rise, leading to a far slower trickle of new chapters. While the manga releases new chapters every quarter, it’s getting increasingly difficult for global fans to read it, thanks to the delay in the digitalization of chapters and translated volume releases. Despite this, the series maintains a dedicated fan base thanks to its brilliant world-building, unique power system, stellar art, and intriguing storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official website of Viz Media confirmed that the physical and digital copies of Volume 29 of the manga are finally available for pre-order. The volume was originally released in July last year, and it will be available in English on August 4th, 2026. The English version of Volume 28 was released in November 2023, which means fans have waited three years for an official new release. The gorgeous cover of the latest volume features Lavi, but not the one fans are familiar with. The one in the cover has distinctive white hair and is wearing glasses. He was the previous Lavi, a title granted to the success of the Bookman Clan that has dedicated itself to recording and maintaining the true, hidden history of the world.

What Is D.Gray-man About?

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The story is set in a world where, several millennia ago, a chosen few were gifted with divine power, an ability to wield the “Innocence,” sacred relics capable of purging artificial creatures created by the Millennium Earl, known as Akuma. The villain seeks to destroy them along with the Innocence capable of killing those creatures. He also aims to plunge the world into chaos by recreating the cataclysmic flood from centuries ago. In order to stop him, a special organization named Black Order was formed that gathers the Innocence and their accomodators from all over the world.

The story has taken a major turn since its return, where Allen Walker struggles to come to terms with his own identity. Additionally, Lavi, one of the most beloved characters of the series, went into a deep sleep over 15 years ago, when Chapter 202 was released. The character finally makes his return in the latest Chapter 258, which was released in the latest Spring 2026 issue of the Jump SQ. Rise magazine.

D.Gray-man Anime Has Yet to Return

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

While the manga has also resumed regular serialization, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm another season. The anime series debuted in 2006, airing 103 episodes till 2008, garnering a wider fanbase following with contemporary stories being compared to it years later. Unfortunately, because of the lack of material and production issues, it took TMS Entertainment eight years to release a sequel, D. Gray Man: Hallow, in 2016.

The latest anime received countless criticisms due to poor animation quality and significant pacing issues. Even the home video release was cancelled due to the poor reception, and the anime never returned. The sequel series aired 13 episodes, and there may not return with a new installment even though the anime has already covered more than 200 chapters.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!







