My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Artist Celebrates New Volume Release with Slick Art

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has been successfully running for five years now, and it has spawned a few neat spin-off series in that time. One of the most popular spin-offs, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, takes place years before the start of the series, and follows a few wannabe heroes who avoided getting an official hero license and are instead doing things their own way. It’s been running for so long, that its seventh completed volume has just released in Japan.

Artist for the series, Betten Court, celebrated the release of Volume 7 in Japan on Twitter with a splendid sketch of Captain Celebrity and his wife, who was revealed in the latest chapter of the series.

Volume 7 of the series wraps up on of the biggest battles in the series thus far. With a mysterious new villain using Nomu prototypes to do his bidding, Koichi and Captain Celebrity had to scramble before every one in the Tokyo Sky Egg from falling to their doom. This arc also featured one of the few full power appearances of All Might in the series, and even came with some major reveals.

This was an especially revealing arc for the American pro hero, Captain Celebrity, who originally came to Japan to get away from his sordid history. But with several death flags being raised, the hero eventually worked his way to his own heroic moment. If you have never heard of this series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia.

It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”