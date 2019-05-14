My Hero Academia Creator Dips Into “Villain Academia” Universe

My Hero Academia is currently in between seasons of the anime with its next season, season 4, debuting this fall. The manga though continues to be released regularly but that doesn’t stop the creator from supplying some new artwork from time to time. Drawing one of the most popular villains, Toga Himiko, Kohei Horokoshi has given fans a tease of a possible “My Villain Academia”.

With Chapter 227 of the manga being released for My Hero Academia, Horokoshi decided to celebrate the villain of Toga by giving her the cover of the chapter itself. MHA has always had a fantastic collection of heroes put on display, with its villains being pound for pound just as intriguing. Himiko herself is one of the most popular of the villains introduced, a young girl who delights in violence and murder while using her blood ingesting ability to sow discord and sneak behind the ranks of the heroes from time to time.

Horikoshi really went full meme and made “My villain academia” canon. This joke better be in the anime season 6 pic.twitter.com/9ylE2430Mn — 💥Roo💥 Toga&Kacchan best waifus (@Color_Division) May 12, 2019

Midoriya and friends have run into the “League of Villains” a number of times. It was only until the appearance of “Stain”, a villain who thought heroes weren’t worthy to defend the world since they were simply doing it for the money and fame, that a new breed of villains emerged. Stain was something of a mockey for the 90’s anti-hero, sporting a costume and fashion style similar to that of Spawn or Shadowhawk, draped in red tattered ribbons.

Toga joined the “League of Villains” to follow in Stain’s footsteps, even going so far as to explain that she would love to take over his mantle by killing him and cutting him to pieces. Toga herself has the ability to take on the appearance of any character as long as she ingests some of their blood. She also has fallen hard for the main protagonist, Midoriya aka Deku, after the two fought one another and had been stalking him ever since.

Could this newest artwork be pointing to the idea of a spinoff dubbed “My Villain Academia”? Considering the love for the villains that the fans have, it’s certainly something that could be well received. The League, led by the counterpart to All Might named “All For One”, continues to be a thorn in the sides of our heroes, continuing to gain in power and followers as the series moves forward.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

