My Hero Academia Reveals Villainous Volume 24 Cover

My Hero Academia‘s manga is currently entangled in one of the darkest, and most violent arcs of the series to date as Shigaraki and the League of Villains have taken center stage. It’s been quite a while since fans have seen Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the hero world in the manga, and the series has essentially become a “My Villain Academia” as series creator Kohei Horikoshi has explored new facets of his villains’ personalities.

This has been reflected especially well in the upcoming release of Volume 24 in Japan, which is the first volume of the series to be full of the villain focused chapters. Thus, the series has fully transformed as well with the cover. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia manga revealed a Volume 24 that has fully dove into the “My Villain Academia” aesthetic. With Shigaraki front and center, the remaining members of the League of Villains all prepare too “take over” the series as Spinner tries to put the word “Villain” over the “Hero” in the My Hero Academia logo. The destroyed city is a pretty good reminder of the chaos unfolding against the Meta Liberation Army too.

The current arc of the series has highlighted the series’ villains with good cause, too, as it has explored new elements of their backstories and abilities that fans have not been privy too before. It has gone to such lengths that fans are wondering just how the series will return to the status quo after this massive shake up for the villains themselves.

Will the heroes battle these stronger villains? Will fans root more for Shigaraki and the League of Villains now that they know their full stories? It’s a pretty interesting set of questions that the manga will explore as the chapters roll on. For non-manga readers, they’ll be seeing newer and darker villains too as the fourth season of the anime is gearing up for the Shie Hassakai arc on October 12th. It’s just as dark, just as bloody of a fight to look forward to.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.