My Hero Academia Shows Off Hawks’ Quirk in Action

The current number two hero in My Hero Academia has finally made his official anime debut and Hawks has arrived with a Quirk that easily shows how he was able to rise the ranks of the professional hero ladder! Though Hawks is exceptionally young for his rank, as well as extremely flippant, the winged wonder shows how he is able to rally the public behind him, with a number of fans constantly interacting with him when he walks down the street. With Hawks' personality clearly being much different from that of the current number one hero, Endeavor, the duo have a lot to work out, but unfortunately don't have much time to do it. With the new "High End" Nomu crashing their lunch with one another, it's clear that Hawks is going to have the opportunity to show off the many intricacies of his Quirk. Before the next installment of the franchise however, we thought we'd give you a breakdown of Hawks' Quirk in terms of what we've seen and what we are sure to see that was documented in the manga!

He Can Fly This one's a "gimme". Of course, the number two hero with giant wings on his back has the ability to fly and thanks to his ridiculous amount of training, he can do so quite well. You see, Hawks was raised by the "Hero Public Safety Commission", training since he was a young boy how to use his Quirk in order to not simply fly through the air, but through tight spaces, narrow corners, and precarious situations at high speeds. Speaking of high speeds, another of Hawks powers come from his specific use of his wings...

Super Speed Hawks can move far faster than most thanks to his ability to fly, but it's clear that there's something far more powerful with this ability that simply being able to soar at the same pace as a bird or hover above the ground. As shown in the manga, Hawks can move at super sonic speeds when he really gets going in the air, allowing his flight to have him hit the scene faster than most other professional heroes. With the "High End" Nomu crashing the heroes' luncheon, it's clear that Hawks will need to use all his tricks and super speed that are at his disposal!

Telekinetic Control Of His Feathers As was displayed by Hawks walking down the street, the bird themed hero has the ability to detach each of the feathers that make up his wings and use them to do a number of different tasks around him. From saving a nearby citizen who was about to be hit by a car by using his feathers to shove him out of the way or by simply helping an elderly woman with her bags by using his feathers to lift the bag up a set of stairs, it's clear that Hawks' Quirk is far more than simply granting him the ability to fly!

Razor Sharp Feathers Aside from simply being able to control each feather individually, Hawks has the ability to transform each of his feathers into what are essentially throwing daggers. With the number two hero having the ability to not only control each of his hundreds, if not thousands, of feathers individually, having the power to transform each into a sharp weapon makes the hero able to go on the offense and surround his enemies with a torrent of knives at his discretion. In the manga, Hawks has used this ability a number of times and even sometimes holds feathers in his hands in order to use them directly as knives during battle. Needless to say, it will be quite a sight to see how this is displayed in the anime.