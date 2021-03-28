My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Releases Full Synopsis, Poster

✖

If you didn't know, this year promises to be a big one for My Hero Academia. Not only did the manga begin its final act this week, but the show welcomed its fifth season. Now, My Hero Academia has a third movie in the works, and a synopsis has dropped for the film alongside a poster.

The gift came on the heels of AnimeJapan this weekend, so fans were quick to spread the news. As you can see below, the first poster of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission has gone live, and it shows three of our favorite heroes. Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki seem to be teaming up for this next big-screen outing.

As for what this movie will entail, fans have been told quite a bit. It seems My Hero Academia has another threat to deal with in this film, and it is all about erasing quirks. It turns out a terrorist group is determined to kill everyone who possesses a quirk in some fanatical bid, and it will fall to our heroes to stop the group.

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity," the new blurb reads (via Aitaikimochi).

"In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team," it continues. "It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

As you can see, this movie will have a meaty story that puts Izuku's skills to the test. At this point, fans know the film will debut in late summer, so there is still plenty of time to catch up with the anime before then. And yes, My Hero Academia season five should be done well before this new blockbuster goes live.

What do you make of this synopsis? Are you hyped for this new My Hero Academia flick?