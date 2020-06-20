My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom Season 2 Announced

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, one of the standouts of the Spring 2020 anime season, announced that it will officially be returning for a second season! The Spring season might have been largely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as many series had been delayed to a Summer release or postponed completely, but there were a few projects that managed to still deliver strong runs. One of the most surprising had indeed been the first season run for My Next Life as a Villainess as it changed the scope of isekai romance anime.

That strong run was rewarded with a huge fan reception, and even further still, rewarded with the confirmation that a second season of the series was in the works. Following the first season finale with Episode 12 of the anime, the second season announcement confirmed it is currently aiming for a 2021 release.

This announcement came in two fold with not only a special promo teaser trailer hyping up the announcement (which you can find in the video above) along with a special visual featuring all of the characters introduced in the first season thus far. Given the reception to the anime's first season, there's a huge chance the second will be just as big of a hit.

If you wanted to catch up with the first season, you can currently find it streaming with both Japanese and English dubs on Crunchyroll.

