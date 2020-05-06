Crunchyroll Announces New English Dub Release Schedule

✖

The effects of the novel coronavirus had spread to the anime world last month, and many productions had to be postponed or outright canceled as a result. This included Crunchyroll's slate of English dubs, which had be to be delayed in order to better protect the safety of the cast and crew for each series. Thankfully, the wait for new English dub episodes is over as Crunchyroll has announced that they have resumed production of the dubs thanks to remote work from the cast and staff. Not only are older releases being resumed, but new premieres will be heading our way as well!

Crunchyroll has officially announced their full English dub slate that includes the returning Somali and the Forest Spirit, Science fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, and In/Spectre alongside new releases like Tower of God and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Crunchyroll breaks down the updated English dub release schedule as such:

Somali and the Forest Spirit - Following a delay due to the current situation, Crunchyroll is going to release episodes 9 through 12 on Crunchyroll on May 7.

Science fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it - Following a delay, Crunchyroll is going to release episodes 9 through 12 on Crunchyroll on May 8.

Tower of God - The hit new Crunchyroll Original series will begin airing weekly dubbed episodes starting May 13, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

The 8th son? Are you kidding me? - Crunchyroll will launch the dub for this new spring anime series starting May 14, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! - Crunchyroll will launch the dub for this new spring anime series starting May 16, with new episodes airing every Saturday

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun - Following a delay, Crunchyroll will launch episode 16 of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun starting on May 16. New episodes will air weekly thereafter.

In/Spectre - Following a delay, Crunchyroll will air episode 8 of the Crunchyroll Original series In/Spectre starting on May 23. New episodes will air thereafter.

Director of Production at Cruchyroll, Joshua Lopez, opened up about Crunchyroll's resumed dub schedule and remote work, “I am incredibly proud of the Crunchyroll production team for safely delivering dubs to our community. For the series that experienced delays, we restarted production with a remote cast and crew." Lopez also noted that they "recorded the entirety of the current episodes" of The 8th son? Are you kidding me? and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! with a remote cast.

