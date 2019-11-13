My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals Episode Order

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ended its second season on a huge cliffhanger, so fans have been waiting to see more of the anime after it wrapped back in 2015. Luckily a third season was announced to be in the works earlier this year, and now it’s quickly approaching its premiere in Spring 2020. But seeing the newest trailer for the third season was a bit more ominous than fans had expected as now the anime is teasing that the third season will in fact be the final one. But will there be enough episodes to cover this final arc?

The official website for the third season of the series, officially titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End- has confirmed that it will be running for 12 episodes in total. This is unfortunately one less episode than the episode counts of the first two seasons, but should be enough to finish out everything left in the series’ story.

“Oregairu” S3, fully titled “Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru: Kan,” will consist of 12 episodes https://t.co/Nr7splLWCO — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 10, 2019

The original light novel series will be ending with the upcoming release of Volume 14, and while this seems like there won’t be enough episodes to cover the finale it just might surprise. The first two seasons of the series adapted roughly around 11 or so volumes of the original light novels, so it seems the final season will be taking its time rounding out the Prom arc.

The third season of the series will feature returning director from the second season, Kei Oikawa, for studio feel. Keiichiro Ochi returns from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer. The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The first two seasons of the anime are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”