Naruto to Make Mystery Announcement at Jump Festa

Naruto is back in the headlines this year, and we have its latest anniversary to thank. After all, the anime turned 20 years old this month, and the Hidden Leaf has been celebrating in style. Now, it seems there is even more down the line for Naruto, and it will all come to light this winter at Jump Festa.

Recently, the annual event updated its website in Japan, and it was there fans did a double take thanks to Naruto. A new page is listed online all about Naruto, and it says nothing except for a date. So if you want to know what is going on, Naruto should spill the bean on Saturday, December 17th.

What's the Teaser For?

Right now, Naruto is not letting a peep out about this deal, so there is no telling what the franchise has planned. Still, fans have been quick to share their own theories about what's on the horizon. The franchise lives on today with a sequel, and just recently, Naruto earned sweeping praise for its new spinoffs. So as you can imagine, fans are eyeing some more extreme projects for Naruto.

The most popular theory has to do with Naruto making a remastered comeback. The idea sprung forward this month when Naruto celebrated its 20th anime anniversary by releasing a sizzle reel filled with remastered footage. Fans were quick to question what a full remaster might look like, so the anniversary teaser may have a test run for what's to come. Of course, other theories suggest a new series will be announced, or perhaps an update on Naruto's live-action adaptation will be shared. But for now, all we know is that Naruto fans better not sleep on Naruto this December.

What do you think about this little teaser? Do you have any guesses as to what this announcement will be? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.