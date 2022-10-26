Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Kickstarts a Mission to Save the Hokage

There were quite a few years that remain undocumented from the end of Naruto: Shippuden to the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as the former stars of the Hidden Leaf Village moved into roles as mentors for the next line of Konoha warriors. Luckily for Shonen fans, that time period is being explored in the new manga adaptation for Sasuke Retsuden, a story that follows Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura as they attempt to save Naruto's life while venturing into territory that hasn't made its way to the anime proper.

Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust was first released as a light novel series in 2019, with the story written by author Jun Esaka and exploring some wild territory for both Sasuke and Sakura, as it helped in cementing the relationship between the two that would eventually see them starting a family and having a daughter in Sarada. While this side story has yet to reveal if it will be brought to the small screen via the Shonen's anime adaptation, we've seen something similar take place in the past via the side story featuring Kakashi and Might Guy searching for healing springs.

Naruto: The Seventh Hokage...For Now

Unfortunately for Konoha, this part of Naruto's life has him falling under the sway of a terminal illness linked to the Sage of the Six Paths, with Sasuke and Sakura setting out in a bid to find a way to save their friend's life. With this story taking place long before Boruto's birth, the former Team 7 members might not have as much backup as they'd prefer but are still two of the most powerful ninjas at the Hidden Leaf Village's disposal.

With the manga's debut, over one million readers have already dove into Sasuke's new story thanks to MangaPlus, showing that there is still certainly an interest in Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise, whether it be via the main series that continues to this day following its debut decades ago and/or spin-off series that further explore the ninja world.

