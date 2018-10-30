Did ‘Naruto’ Just Drop Another Jiraiya Revival Clue?

Naruto is running ahead with its sequel these days, and it seems a big surprise has been set into action for fans. After all, the latest chapter of Boruto introduced a stunning fact about an enemy ninja, and it has readers eyeing one of Naruto’s mentors real hard.

After all, Koji Kashin is giving off some mysterious vibes, and fans are really wondering if the man may be connected to Jiraiya.

Boruto‘s latest chapter recently released, and it was there fans were teased with another Kashin twist. The ninja was introduced a bit ago as a Kara member, and his masked visage had fans on edge from the very beginning. Now, a huge fact has been revealed about the ninja’s chakra, and it has informed fans Kashin definitely has a history with the Leaf Village.

Readers discovered Kashin’s chakra is registered with the hidden village at the end of chapter 28. The man is seen reaching the Leaf with a comrade, and they’re looking to take Kawaki back to Kara. However, as Kashin explains, infiltrating the village isn’t that easy.

“It’s been simplified, but they’re still operating. They identify whether or not your chakra is registered in Konoha,” the man says, referring to the the Yamanaka clan’s power. “If anything foreign is intermixed, they’ll be able to sense it in an instant.”

The explanation ended with Kashin entering the Leaf, and his comrade’s shock was easy to see. At this time, it looks like Kashin is in the clear with his chakra signature, and he tells his comrade will only make things complicated if they were to enter the city.

This new revelation is just one of several that have connected Kashin to the Leaf, but theories continue to circulate about his potential ties to Jiraiya. His ability to summon toads launched the idea into the fandom some time ago, and the notion has only grown now that Kashin’s chakra has been associated with the hidden village. So, if you are a betting person, it’s about time you figured out where you stand on this theory.

