‘Naruto’: Model Barbara Palvin Stuns With Spot-On Gaara Cosplay

Halloween might be over, but the holidays best looks will live forever online. As the weeks have passed, photos of some spot-on anime costumes have gone live, and it looks like Naruto got a special nod this year by one in-demand model.

So, if you ever wanted to see a gender-bent version of Gaara, then Barbara Palvin is here to make your dreams come true.

Over on social media, photos of the model are circulating around the anime fandom after surfacing. As you can see below, Palvin appeared at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party this year with boyfriend Dylan Sprouse, and she came in a sleek Gaara cosplay.

With a perfectly styled wig, Palvin looks ready to bury anyone and everyone in a deadly Sand Coffin. Photos snapped of the model have her posing with the perfect jutsu pose, and Palvin’s eyes are rimmed black. Her hair covers Gaara’s famous kanji tattoo, and the rest of her outfit is taken straight the ninja’s genin days.

And, yes, she is carrying around a gourd of sand. After all, Gaara is a paranoid guy, and Palvin wasn’t about to let the Sand shinobi enter foreign territory without some sort of protection.

Of course, the super model brought back-up in the form of her boyfriend. Sprouse accompanied her girlfriend to the Halloween bash, and he came dressed as a favorite Dragon Ball Z fighter. As you can see above, the actor hit the red carpet in full Future Trunks gear, and the actor pulls off the fighter’s high-waisted pants with ease. So, it seems Naruto and Dragon Ball Z have finally met, and it is all thanks this couple’s love of shonen.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.