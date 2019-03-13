New ‘Naruto’ Figure Sees Hinata Strip Down For Summer

Naruto knows what it takes to sell merchandise, and its latest figure of Hinata Hyuga proves the franchise isn’t dumbing down. After all, the heroine is getting a new collectible, and the summery statue sees Hinata stripped down to a rather revealing outfit.

In a new report, fans were given a first-look at the Hinata figure, and the piece is currently available for pre-order via Crunchyroll. So, if you want to add this figure to your collection, you will want to place an order ASAP.

After all, Naruto might try to take the revealing figure down, and there’s always a chance Boruto might blow up its mold out of pre-teen embarrassment.

As you can see above, the figure shows Hinata as she appears following Naruto‘s timeskip. The heroine has long hair that falls past her back with cropped bangs. Rather than her usual ninja uniform, Hinata is wearing a skintight swimsuit which pays homage to her husband. The orange one piece is so tight it shows her belly button and stretches across her bust precariously, so who can blame Hinata for looking a bit nervous?

The figure is part of the on-going Naruto Gals line, and this one is considered to be a ‘Splash’ variation. It will stand at 190 mm and come complete with a clear acrylic stand, but it will not come cheap. The figure will run fans upwards of $100 USD, so they have until September 30 to save up for the collectible. There are also ‘Splash’ statues of Sakura Haruno and Tsunade available, so netizens can collect all three if they are feeling real ambitious.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

