Naruto Has Become the New Voice of Mr. Beast

It looks like Naruto has a new gig to his name. The hero is a lot of things from a dad to a friend and even his village's leader. Now, Naruto can add the voice of Mr. Beast to his list, and that is all thanks to voice actress Junko Takeuchi.

If you did not know, Takeuchi has a new job at hand, and it has brought the Naruto star in contact with Mr. Beast. The all-star YouTuber is starting to dub his videos online, and Takeuchi was cast to voice the viral celebrity in Japanese. As you can see below, Takeuchi was able to meet Mr. Beast during his recent visit to Japan, and it was there Naruto gave his impression of the YouTube star.

Of course, Mr. Beast had a moment where he fanboyed over the exchange, and who wouldn't? If the voice actress behind Naruto did an impersonation of you while doing the ninja's voice, you would geek out. It is totally fine to admit it.

According to Mr. Beast, Takeuchi will be one of several actors overseeing dubs for him on YouTube. The creator is doing dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese along with his current English audio. At this time, no other known anime voice actors have signed on to the gig, but that could change as Mr. Beast expands his brand in Japan.

As for Takeuchi, this YouTube role is just one of many on her resume. The actress may be known best for their work as Naruto, but they have voiced dozens of characters in anime. The 51-year-old has worked on all sorts of shows from Hunter x Hunter, Digimon, Gintama, and more. And now, the veteran star can now say they do the Japanese dub for YouTube's most popular personality thanks to Mr. Beast.

If you are not caught up with Takeuchi's work on Naruto, you should know the actress still voices the hero. These days, Naruto Uzumaki is busy leading the Hidden Leaf Village as its Hokage. The hero has featured prominently in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations since the series debuted a few years back, but it is currently on a break. The anime entered a hiatus some months ago, and the Boruto manga followed shortly as it prepares to tackle a major time skip.

What do you think of Takeuchi's new gig with Mr. Beast?