‘Naruto’ Goes Viral With A Tweet That’ll Make Fans Feel Real Old

It’s always an interesting day when anime goes viral on social media, and that doesn’t seem to be changing in 2019. This year, Naruto has prompt some solid memes already, and a new viral tweet is here to make fans of the series feel older than Tsunade.

It’s up to you whether or not you want to use her age reduction seal though. Sakura might teach you if you ask.

The post in question went live over the weekend and has since racked up tens of thousands of shares. A fan known as Tennessee Pete shared a hilarious anecdote about Naruto, and it has prompted a slew of debates within the anime fandom.

Saw a kid naruto running during gym class yesterday. Had a chat with him, he has no fucking idea who Naruto is. We’ve hit the generation to whom naruto running is simply a cultural memory — Tennessee Pete (@Tennessee_Pete) March 3, 2019

“Saw a kid naruto running during gym class yesterday. Had a chat with him, he has no f—king idea who Naruto is,” the post reads. “We’ve hit the generation to whom naruto running is simply a cultural memory.”

Of course, fans were quick to respond to the post. A good many bemoaned how old they felt after reading the post as it has been quite awhile since Naruto was released. Masashi Kishimoto developed the story back in 1995 before Naruto began publication in 1999. The series ran until 2014, and Studio Pierrot began its anime back in 2002. If you do the math, Naruto‘s first episode premiered almost 17 years ago, but the series still lives on.

After all, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is keeping the Leaf Village fresh for newcomers, so maybe this student would’ve known the Hokage’s son instead…?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

