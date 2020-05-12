Naruto Fan-Art Imagines Sasuke in Some Iconic Anime Art Styles

✖

Sasuke Uchiha was easily one of the biggest characters to appear in the Naruto anime franchise outside of the titular Hidden Leaf ninja himself, and one fan artist has decided to see what the last living member of the Uchiha clan might have looked like were he appear in a number of competing anime franchises! With anime series vying for the top spot in terms of popularity and overall sales for both merchandise and their manga volumes, we're sure that the series featured here certainly wouldn't mind adding this past "frenemy" to Konoha into their ranks!

The Uchiha Clan was a huge story point in the Naruto franchise, with Sasuke setting out to attempt to eliminate his brother, Itachi, who had killed both his family and all the living members of their Sharingan wielding community. Like so many other things in the series however, things weren't exactly what they appeared to be and Sasuke eventually found himself trying to eliminate the village that he once called home. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke has become something of a "Shadow Ninja" for the Hidden Leaf and has regularly helped the son of his former rival when it comes to finding his "ninja way".

Instagram Fan Artist A2T Will Draw imagines what Sasuke Uchiha would look like if he were to appear in anime franchises such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack On Titan, and Bleach to name a few:

While Sasuke is continuing to fight for Konoha against the Kara Organization, alongside his wife Sakura and their daughter Sarada, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for both him and the Uchiha clan!

