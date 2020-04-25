Lil Uzi Vert Shows Naruto Love with Sasuke Track
Lil Uzi Vert fans were caught off guard Sasuke, the rapper’s latest ode to Naruto this summer. It’s been the summer of Uzi as he released Eternal Atake after what felt like years of anticipation. After that, there was a deluxe version called Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2, a follow up to his landmark mixtape. Naruto fans were very confused as the Uchica shinobi was trending on Twitter late Friday night and into Saturday. It’s hard to tell exactly why things are trending on the platform anymore. A little digging led to the revelation that one of the hottest rappers in the game right now dropped some more heat for the summer. Hip hop culture and Anime have collided more and more in recent years as a younger generation rises to prominence.
Naruto is nothing new for the rapper as there have been references to the shinobi adventures in his previous work. In fact, Uzi has likened his own facial piercings to those of Pain from the series before. Why Sasuke Uchiha though? Well it all comes down to that detached demeanor and delivery. We’re not focusing on Boruto’s teacher here, we’re talking about that wild heel turn in Shippuden really. Uzi raps on the song, “This is not no Naruto, but I chop that like Sasuke.” Now, that’s an obvious reference to the Sword of Kusanagi from the series. That special chokutō becomes a bit of a calling card and favorite for him as the series stretches on. From that weapon to the character’s design, there’s no question that making him seem “cool” was of the utmost importance.
A bunch of fans have been waiting on The Perfect LUV Tape 2 and this could be the first taste. Outtatown, Brandon Finessin, and Oogie Mane produced the banger. All the more interesting, this track comes after murmurs about the burgeoning rivalry between Uzi and Playboi Carti. The later released “@ Meh” earlier this month and there were whispers of a beef. But, those were squashed this week when the two sent some nice tweets back and forth. Naruto and Sasuke are notable rivals and friends that inform basically the entire second half of the Naruto Anime. It would only make sense that Uzi would see that weird similarity and capitalize as a fan.
Call him... Sasuke 🛸— Spotify (@Spotify) April 25, 2020
New @LILUZIVERT just landed.https://t.co/EXdFSZmQPO pic.twitter.com/uyiQb0DipR
For those looking to catch up on the adventures of Naruto’s son, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed some episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They put out an official statement about it.
"Thank you for supporting BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS. Due to the declaration of a State of Emergency for COVID-19 by the Japanese government, the production schedule for new episodes of the program has been impacted. As a result, we will change the broadcast/streaming schedule for newer episodes."
Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage
Are you loving this ode to Sasuke? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:
