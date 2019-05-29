Naruto Fans Are Curious About Sasuke’s Actual Ninja Rank

At this point, Naruto has more ninjas than it knows what to do with. Over the years, the franchise has crafted hundreds of heroes flying the banner of their individual villages, but few are as famous as Sasuke Uchiha…

And if fans are right, few heroes of his caliber have such a low ranking to boot.

Recently, a question online sparked the interest of Naruto fans who have since begun a debate. The comment in question has to do with Sasuke as a factoid pointed out the Uchiha Clan leader technically was never promoted beyond a genin.

No, really. He’s still a genin, so Naruto Uzumaki has absolutely no reason to feel inferior to the Uchiha anymore.

If fans will remember, Naruto ended its main run with Sasuke having reconciled with the Leaf Village. Fans wondered if this meant that Sasuke was welcomed back into the nation’s ninja ranks, and it seems that is the case. However, it sounds like the hero cannot escape his title as a missing nin.

After all, Sasuke does have a big blip on his permanent record. The Uchiha fled the Leaf Village as a genin to join Orochimaru, and he never really came back from it. Once the lead was put down as a missing ninja, it seems his record became stuck as such. While it is a no-brainer that Sasuke has Kage-level power, he would still technically rank as a genin if it weren’t for his record as a missing nin. And as expected, fans have been quick to crack jokes about Sasuke and his juvenile status. After all, who could blame the hero for wanting to return to the Leaf Village full-time if all he was eligible for was D-rank missions?

