Boruto’s Baryon Battle Is Flying Up Youtube’s Rankings

The latest episode of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is flying up through YouTube’s rankings, thanks to the milestone (and epic!) battle between Naruto and new villain Isshiki Otsutsuki. Isshiki is the most powerful Otsutsuki that we’ve ever seen in the Naruto franchise, and to protect Boruto, Kawaki, and the entire Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto had to confer with the Nine-Tails he’s bonded to (Kurama), and make a drastic decision: unlocking a brand new power called Baryon Mode, which gives Naruto the power to fight Isshiki – at the cost of his own life!

Bro almost 2 Million views in 13 hours ? Lol No anime putting up these numbers like Boruto 🤯😳 Like I said EZ 50 mill lol pic.twitter.com/OxfrldOTko — PS360HD2 (@PS360HD2) September 27, 2021

After getting the first big teases of Naruto’s Baryon Mode in the previous episode of Boruto’s anime, episode 217, “Decision” sees Naruto go all-out with his new power, in desperate bid to take out Isshiki. Kurama’s warning to naruto was pretty clear: Baryon Mode unlocks more chakra power than Naruto has ever wielded – so much power that it is eating away at the very chakra Naruto needs in order to live. Essentially, Naruto turns the fire of his power up to white-hot heat, even if it will burn him up!

As you can see, above, fans of Naruto are rushing to witness how this new form (and fight) play out!

Not surprisingly, Naruto’s new powers in Baryon Mode are pretty impressive to witness. It’s not just the usual upgrade in power, speed, and endurance; Baryon Mode allows Naruto to do things like effortlessly move massive objects using a powerful Nine-Tails aura merged over his human form, and the martial arts technique (and animation) is pretty spectacular in choreography. The Baryon Rasengen that Naruto unleashes is also some of the most colorful and spectacular visual pop that the Boruto anime had doled out to fans.

Don’t believe that, watch Baryon Mode Naruto vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki, for yourself to see!

naruto has no chills in baryon mode 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AN3g5MaEbM — 梅里斯 (@meris_cookie) September 26, 2021

SPOILERS Follow: Unfortunately, the cost of Baryon Mode comes due all too quickly, as Naruto is left with his chakra lifeforce hangning in the balance! Still the Baryon gamble pays off: the form’s powers let Naruto shave away Isshiki’s lifeforce with every hit, leaving the Otsutsuki with just minutes to live – and Naruto fans with a lot to say!

2 times Naruto goosebumps entrance! Baryon Mode on! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bcUaKmTi0o — Ad-Dien (@AdDien90) September 20, 2021

Longtime fans of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden felt the epic nostalgia of this Baryon Mod debut and fight – continuing the tradition of Naruto showing up just when his friends need him the most!

can we get this OST for Naruto's Baryon Mode pretty please SP? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9ZXDvHNVaU — Bianca 💫 (@thestarofhopee) September 19, 2021

It wasn’t just the visuals of “Baryon Mode Naruto vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki” that slapped – the music slapped just as hard, and we’re gonna need that soundtrack to relive the experience all over again!

This episode of Boruto was more LIT than a UFC main event – and twice as brutal!

Kuruma: "Naruto, dont make any unnessacary moves, this is the key to keeping Baryon Mode running.."



Naruto: pic.twitter.com/cePSHGJAzQ — DJai🍹 (@WhereIsDJai) September 27, 2021

Naruto wasn’t trying to hear anything Kurama was spitting in his ear. If this was going to be his last fight, he was going all-out kicking Isshiki’s a*s!

Baryon mode reminded me so much of MUI Goku in the latest Boruto episode, both forms are freaking awesome#boruto #naruto #goku #dragonballsuper pic.twitter.com/Ayu2YDezzz — SVAROG🖌 (@SVAROG_Draws) September 26, 2021

KIDDING! Kidding. No debate about powers here: the last few years have given us both Goku’s Ultra Instinct form and Naruto’s Baryon Mode. And BOTH are pretty awesome.

NARUTO BARYON MODE IS UNDEFEATED!!!!!!!!!!!!



MY FUCKING 🐐



ABSOLUTE FUCKING GREATNESS!!!!



BORUTO EPISODE 217 IS A FUCKING MASTERPIECE



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/34gQZm8PvZ — Mikey (@Gutsy_Fool) September 26, 2021

This fan broke out all the praise phrases. But when they all fit…