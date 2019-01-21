‘Naruto’ Shares A Truly Brutal ‘Boruto’ Kill

Naruto has explored all sorts of deaths, but it doesn’t make the series’ most brutal outs any easier to see. Back in the day, it was the Akatsuki who brought about lots of the series’ stomach-churning deaths. Now, in Boruto, it seems Sarada had a hand in its latest death.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came out with its latest episode, and it was there fans caught up with Sarada. The Uchiha is still working with Boruto to rescue the Hidden Stone from a coup, and she had to fight a familiar face to help free the city. After all, Kirara is on the loose, but Sarada was more than ready to fight her.

After having been forced under Kiara’s control earlier, Sarada got the clone back with her Sharingan. The heroine put Kiara under a genjutsu that gave her an opening to smack the clone with a lightning attack. Fried, Kiara began to panic as she summoned a giant Akuta to rescue her, but it was too late.

With a bit of help, Boruto managed to halt the Akuta that was moving to save Kiara. His interference led the massive creature to break apart, and a block of the clone’s body went flying. Its trajectory ended right at Kiara, leaving the villain to shriek in fear before being brutally crushed beneath a boulder.

So, as it would happen, it seems Boruto just took out someone similarly to how Naruto did Obito Uchiha. Now, if the Hidden Leaf if lucky, the vixen will actually stay dead and all. Kiara may not be on Obito’s level and all, but she could cause some problems down the line like her predecessor if this boulder didn’t actually – well – kill her.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.