Naruto Finally Explains What Asuma’s King Really Is

It has been quite some time since Naruto visited the wise words of Asuma Sarutobi. The genin teacher helped bring the Ino-Shika-Cho combo to the next level years ago, but Team 9 was there to witness his death. Now, fans are taking time to reflect on Asuma after the ninja was brought into the spotlight, and one of his big secrets were just revealed.

So it is time to make your bets! If you think you know what Asuma’s so-called king is, then you better bet up since the answer was really revealed.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put up its latest episode, and it was there fans met up with Mirai Sarutobi. The girl has been on a long mission with Kakashi and Might Guy, but a recent interlude made the girl think heavily upon her late father Asuma as she never met him. The whole mission saw Mirai wonder what her dad’s comments about a king were in reference to, and Shikamaru was not about to tell her outright.

Luckily, Mirai is a smart girl, and she figured out what her father meant. At the episode’s end, she comes home to have a game of shogi with Shikamaru, and it is there she told her mentor about her discovery. The older man said it’s about time since Mirai was literally named after the king as Asuma’s message was reference to the future generations.

This, you see, is why Mirai was named as such. In Japanese, her name translates to ‘future’ so Asuma quite literally named his daughter after the king he and his father Hiruzen Sarutobi worked so hard to protect. Now, it is Mirai’s turn to do the same, and it seems the ninja is more than ready to live up to her father’s goal of protecting the king.

