‘Naruto’ Introduces Yet Another Kama User

Naruto has dabbled with curse marks more than once, and it is plenty familiar with sealing. Now, Boruto is taking that trend further with its introduction of Kama, and it seems there’s another ninja out there using its power.

However, the new series wants fans to know this other user isn’t someone you’d want to have the power.

Recently, the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and it sees Kawaki dip into his past. The boy is under the care of Naruto Uzumaki as the Seventh Hokage vowed to oversee him. With Kara on his trail, Kawaki is a prime target, and his Kama makes him all the more dangerous. And, according to the boy, he isn’t the only one who has the power.

As the new chapter confirms, Jigen wields the power of Kama as well. The older man is the third inheritor fans have met as Kawaki and Boruto have the mark as well. So far, Naruto’s son has yet to figure out the secrets behind the mark, but Kawaki has a better grip on its power. Jigen, on the other hand, seems very familiar with how the mark looks.

The manga shows Jigen unleashing Kama in a flashback narrated by Kawaki. As it turns out, the boy received his own seal from the older man, and Jigen had tried to give the power to others. Jigen and the rest of Kara were performing a series of experiments on kids to imbue them with Kara. However, the results didn’t go as they had hoped, and Jigen began growing impatient.

“We have neither time nor options. We only need one of them. To those in Kara, a vessel is essential,” the man said before using his seal on another child. Jigen tried to pass on a piece of Kama to one of his experiments, but its power overloaded the boy and killed him. Finally, the older man turned his eye to Kawaki, and the boy miraculously lived through the experiment. Now, he wields a piece of Kama that comes from Jigen, and Kawaki says he will stop at nothing to rid himself of the seal.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.