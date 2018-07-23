‘Naruto’ Teases Its Next Orochimaru

You don’t have to know much about Naruto to know about Orochimaru. The guy is one of the franchise’s enduring villains, giving him a similar seat to the one Freeza upholds in Dragon Ball. However, it seems the Snake Sannin is about to get some big competition.

For those caught up with Boruto‘s manga, you should know Orochimaru is about to have his genius tested. Yes, the villain may be a scientific madman, but there is another person out there whose skills rival the former Leaf Ninja in the lab.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans discovered, there is a yet-known ninja who is perfectly capable of creating lifelike cyborgs. While the Leaf Village has used scientific ninja tools to create prosthetics, an ally of Kara’s managed to completely integrated Kawaki’s body with high-tech upgrades.

According to Katasuke, the scientific ninja says he’s never seen any technology as sophisticated as the kind he sees within Kawaki.

“I would dare say that it is as if his existence itself is as a scientific ninja weapon,” the jounin is seen admitting.

“This is amazing. It’s on par with the prosthetic hand of the Seventh Hokage or its possibly even a superior technology! All of his blood vessels and his nervous system have been modified and to think that there are scientists who possess this sort of technology,” he continues before adding, “It’s completely different from that huge man some time ago and even Ao. This body is already a work of art!”

While Katasuke considers the creator of Kawaki’s tech his rival, fans know this kind of genius could even give Orochimaru a run for it. These days, the rogue ninja is playing nice with the Leaf Village, but he still desires immortality above all else. If he could create a body like Kawaki’s for himself, he would — and he might have. After all, fans admit they can see Orochimaru having made Kawaki’s body way back when, so the baddie may yet be challenged. But, if he was not the guy behind the job, then Orochimaru better watch his back.

Do you think Orochimaru might be connected to Kawaki’s tech? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.