Naruto Fan Reimagines Hinata in Various Manga Styles

From Bulma to Monkey D. Luffy, one fan has done their best to portray some of fans’ favorite character in different anime styles from across the medium. Now, said artist has decided to do a similar project for the love of Naruto’s life, Hinata, who would eventually become the wife of the Seventh Hokage of Konoha. With the adventures of this classic anime couple continuing in the sequel series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it’s clear that Hinata would fit right in to a number of different series based on this artist’s talents!

Twitter User and Artist A2TWillDraw re-imagined the Byakugan wielding ninja within the anime franchises of One Piece, Bleach, Attack On Titan, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to name a few:

Just made #Hinata in 9 famous manga styles on my Instagram! #Naruto pic.twitter.com/peD2IRKlIC — A2T will Draw (@A2TwillDraw) December 1, 2019

Hinata has had a long history with our favorite orange clad ninja, first appearing as a part of the Chunin Exams, fighting first against her brother Neji and starting her crush on the nine tailed fox wielding lound mouth of Konoha himself, Naruto. Over time, the two revealed their feelings for one another and their wedding was even shown in the anime before the jump to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Now a devoted wife and mother to two children, Hinata has left her days of battle behind her, especially following the final fight against Madara Uchiha, and is happy to assist in running the Hidden Leaf Village with her husband in his role as the Seventh Hokage. Though as the legendary ninja franchise has proven, it’s most likely only a matter of time until Hinata once again straps on her kunai and enters the fray, especially now with her husband kidnapped in the manga by the Kara organization.

Which is your favorite artistic rendition of Hinata expressed here? What other characters from anime would you like to featured by this artist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.