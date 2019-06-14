Naruto Cosplay Gives Post-Timeskip Ino A Gorgeous Casual Look

While Naruto saw the harbinger of the nine-tailed fox form a rivalry with one of the last members of the Uchiha clan in Sasuke, the rivalry between Sakura and Ino was perhaps far more brutal and vicious. Ino was a fellow Konoha ninja who was part of Team Asuma, along with Choji and Shikamaru, despising Sakura for her love of Sasuke, which she shared. Ino eventually got over this rivalry and grew alongside her other Konoha ninjas into the sequel series Boruto, and one fan put together a pitch perfect cosplay to bring the character to life.

Reddit User Tsukikakagecosplay brought the current iteration of Ino to life with this amazing cosplay:

Ino Yamanaka eventually let go of her love of Sasuke and ended up with the new third member of Team 7 that replaced him, Sai. The two had a son, Inojin, that currently continues the legacy of the characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While she doesn’t actively go on ninja missions as much as she used to, Ino still houses unique abilities that make her a threat to any enemy in her path.

Ino’s main ninjutsu ability allows her to take over the mind of any of her opponents, though this also knocks her body out while she does so. On top of this power, she can also perform some amazing healing techniques thanks in part to her “chakra control”.

Ino experienced a serious level of tragedy when her teacher Asuma died in their fight against the Akatsuki member, Hidan. Vowing revenge against the villain, “Team Asuma” laid a trap for the immortal Akatsuki, dismembering him and burying the still living parts underneath the earth.

One of the main appeals of Boruto isn’t just the introduction of new characters, but allowing to see how characters that the audience got to know in Naruto have become adults and who they gravitated toward. It makes sense that Ino herself would be drawn to Sai, considering he has quite a few characteristics that are the same as Sasuke.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.